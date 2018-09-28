Fiorentina bounce back with 2-0 win over Atalanta

Florence (Italy), Oct 1 (IANS) Fiorentina topped Atalanta 2-0, bouncing back from its first Serie A defeat of the season.

A few days after losing to Inter Milan 1-2, Fiorentina on Sunday struggled against a combative Atalanta, which has earned just three points in the last five matches, reports Efe.

However, a controversial penalty kick shifted the balance of power in favour of Fiorentina, which got on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute when French midfielder Jordan Veretout successfully converted from a 12-yard mark.

Four minutes into second-half stoppage time, Italian left back Cristiano Biraghi doubled Fiorentina’s lead.

Fiorentina has proved to be untouchable at home this season, beating Chievo, Udinese, Spal and now Atalanta — scoring 12 goals and conceding only one.

After Sunday’s win, Fiorentina temporarily holds third place in the Serie A standings with 13 points, two points behind second-placed Napoli and on goal differential ahead of Sassulo.

Atalanta sits in 16th place with six points, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

–IANS

gau/mr