FIR against BJD MP for abusing woman scribe

Bhubaneswar, June 14 (IANS) A woman journalist on Friday filed a complaint against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting her.

In her complaint filed at Purighat Police Station in Cuttack, the woman alleged that the actor-turned-politician misbehaved with her when she had gone to his residence on June 12 to report that she was being harassed by his elder brother Anuprash Mohanty.

She also alleged that the Kendrapara MP pushed her.

Anubhav’s brother Anuprash was repeatedly harassing her while she used to go for work, she alleged.

The police have filed an FIR against BJD MP based on the complaint of the woman.

However, Anubhav rubbished the allegations.

“The woman was creating ruckus outside my residence. I had informed police about it and they took her away. The allegations have no basis. Somebody might be trying to defame us,” said the BJD MP.

