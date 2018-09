Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President contesting municipal elections was booked on Sunday by police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police said an FIR was lodged against BJP’s Sheikh Waseem Bari after a Block Development Officer (BDO) lodged a complaint that he used abusive language against the officer.

The BJP leader is contesting municipal elections in Bandipora town.

