FIR against HP pharma firm over J&K infant deaths

Shimla, March 3 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in the Assembly on Tuesday that after the death of nine children at a Udhampur hospital in Jammu and Kashmir last Month, a case was registered on Monday against state-based drug manufacture Digital Vision.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Sirmaur district under sections of culpable homicide.

In a suo moto statement after the question hour, he said a letter had been received from the J&K Drug Controller for action in the death of children. The licence of the company was cancelled on February 17 and production of drug stopped, he said.

The company has been asked to withdraw the stock of that batch of drug immediately from the market and file a daily compliance report with the authority.

Five samples of Best Cold syrup, batch number 5201, have been sent to a laboratory for examination.

–IANS

vg/pcj