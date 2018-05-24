FIR against Modi Sugar Mills chiefs

Ghaziabad, May 25 (IANS) Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari has ordered lodging a FIR against Modi Sugar Mills Lts Managing Director Umesh Kumar Modi and Chief Executive Officer Ved Pal Singh Malik for not paying arrears of sugarcane farmers.

A communique from the district information office states that the farmers’ sugarcane payment for 2017-18 have not been paid in time and an amount of Rs 21,296 lakh is still pending towards them.

District Sugar Officer Namita Kashyap and Maheswari had already notified them to clear the arrears but the sugar mill has not shown any inclination towards payment process.

Therefore on May 25, an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3/7 of Commodity Act, 1955 was filed by Ajay Pratap Singh, Secretary, Cooperative Sugarcane Development Committee Modi Nagar.

