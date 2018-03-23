FIR against SHO accused of molesting woman journalist

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhi Cantt for molesting a woman journalist and sent him to district line, a senior officer said.

The complainant’s statement was recorded in front of Additional DCP Monika Bharadwaj, who is also heading the investigation in the matter, said the officer.

The SHO was been sent to district lines and a case under section 354 A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, while the matter has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Earlier in the day scores of journalist gathered at Press Club of India to stage a protest against the recent assault on journalists and molestation of a female journalist while they were covering a peaceful march organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union and its teachers association on Friday.

At JNU’s student protest, a group of women police officers were found beating up a photo-journalist on March 24 in a video circulating on social media networking sites.

–IANS

