FIR has no allegations against me, says Chidambaram

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who was questioned by the CBI in connection with its ongoing probe into the INX Media case, on Wednesday reiterated that the FIR contains no allegations against him.

“Appeared before CBI. FIR contains no allegations against me,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was questioning Chidambaram regarding his role in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media in 2007.

In his next tweet, Chidambaram said: “Questions and answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence, there was little to add to the record.”

According to the agency, Chidambaram appeared at the CBI headquarters here around 11 a.m.

The CBI first issued summons to Chidambaram in the case on June 1, asking him to appear the next day, but the Congress leader skipped the notice after the Delhi High Court granted him interim protection from arrest.

The court on May 31 granted interim protection to the Congress leader from arrest till July 3.

The CBI had on May 15, 2017, filed an FIR in the case accusing Chidambaram, his son Karti and others of involvement in irregularities committed in giving INX Media clearance to receive Rs 305 crore in foreign investment.

The CBI on February 28 arrested Karti in the case, accusing him of taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, he was granted bail.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the case.

On Tuesday, the former Finance Minister was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate officials for over five hours in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal case.

