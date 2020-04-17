FIR lodged against Kashmir hotelier

Jammu, April 17 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against a prominent hotelier of Kashmir who “deliberately left for his residence in Srinagar along with other persons” from the red zone area of Bathindi in Jammu on Friday.

In a letter to the DC, Srinagar, the police have requested that a medical team be sent to his residence in Srinagar for screening and quarantine.

“The subject has reportedly reached his residence at Zakoora in Srinagar, and it is requested that a medical team may kindly be deputed to his residence for immediate medical screening and required quarantine,” the letter read.

Pertinently, the Jammu-Srinagar highway continues to remain closed for traffic in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

–IANS

