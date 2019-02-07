Fire at Kolkata’s Burrabazar area

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) A fire broke out at the godown of a clothing store in the commercial hub of Burrabazar area, here on Sunday. There was, however, no report of any casualty.

“Five fire tenders were deployed as a fire broke out at a godown of the Jamunalal Bazar street. The fire has been brought under control,” West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose said.

Bose said firemen faced difficulty in tackling the blaze due to the narrow lanes of the area.

“We have repeatedly been urging people to revamp their fire audit system and electric facilities,” Bose said.

The fire department is doing its best to spread awareness about fire safety and has also published a book on it.

–IANS

bnd/dm/pgh/pcj