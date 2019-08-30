Fire at New Delhi railway station doused

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) A major fire, which broke out in the power car of a train at the New Delhi railway station on Friday, has been doused, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire that began around 1.40 p.m. at platform No.8. According to northern railway officials, the fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express.

Following the fire, railway officials detached it from the rest of the train to check the fire from spreading . However, the roof of platform No.8 was damaged in the incident.

A railway official said fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire is now under control. However, he refused to share the cause behind the fire.

The Northern Railway General Manager and other senior officials also rushed to the site.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said, “An incident of fire has been reported from the power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express. The fire department team has doused the flames. Senior railway officials are at the incident site. No one has been injured in the incident.”

The Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express was sent to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station where the power car will be attached and then the train will leave for its onward journey.

–IANS

