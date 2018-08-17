Fire breaks out at AIIMS, no casualties

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A nursing room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here caught fire on Monday. There are no casualties, the fire office said.

“At 12.20 p.m., we received a call reporting that there was fire on the second floor of the AIIMS building. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused in the next 30 minutes,” a fire official said.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

“The police is investigating the case to find out the cause of fire that damaged about four to five rooms in the hospital,” the official said.

–IANS

mg/mag/sed