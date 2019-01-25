Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A fire broke out on Wednesday in a chemical factory in the Okhla industrial area in southeast Delhi, a Delhi Fire Service officer said.

According to the officer, a call about the fire was received by the control room of the Delhi Fire Service following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire is under control but the cooling operation is still underway,” the officer told IANS.

“No casualty has been reported,” he added.

