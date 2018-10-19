Fire breaks out in Delhi house, 6 injured

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Six people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house here, fire office said.

The cooling operations continued even hours after the fire broke at central Delhi’s Mori Gate area around 7.55 p.m. on Tuesday.

A fire official that 15 tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the call was received at 7.55 p.m.

“Cooling operations are still on. It is suspected that the fire spread and another cylinder blasted,” he said.

On Monday, a fire broke out in a parking lot at the same Mori Gate, in which no injuries or casualties were reported.

