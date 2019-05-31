Fire breaks out in NDMC building, no injuries reported

New Delhi, June 1(New Delhi) A fire broke out on the second floor of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) building on Saturday evening. No one was reported injured in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service Department, a call about the fire was received at around 6:55 p.m. and six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within minutes.

“We received a call of fire in the NDMC building in Connaught Place area at 6:55 in evening. The fire was controlled within minutes and no one was reported injured,” said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg.

The DFS and the NDMC have both started their investigations into the cause of the fire.

