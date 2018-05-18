Fire breaks out near Delhi hospital

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A massive blaze broke out near a hospital here on Thursday morning, a fire department official said.

The official said they received a call at around 2.40 a.m., and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze that broke out in a building behind the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave.

The fire was doused at 5.30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The main building of the hospital was safe, the official added.

