Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) A fire broke out at an empty Durga Puja marquee in south Kolkata on Friday, a fire official said. No one was injured.

The fire erupted in the marquee of Santoshpur Trikon Park Durgotsab Puja Committee in Survey Park area. The structure was gutted, an official said.

The fire started when marquee was being dismantled.

–IANS

