Fire in Kolkata plastic factory, none injured

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) A fire gutted a plastic factory in Kolkata’s Dhapa area on Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured, a fire official said.

“The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in Eastern Metropolitan Bypass area. It spread quickly at the factory as a lot of inflammable material was stored there, the official said.

Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control in one-and-a-half hours. No one was injured since it was a weekend, he said.

The cause of the fire or the financial loss could not be known immediately.

–IANS

