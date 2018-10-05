Fire in Kolkata tannery, 1 injured

Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) A fire broke out in a tannery inside a three storey building in the Kolkata leather complex area on Wednesday injuring one person, a fire official said.

“The fire broke out in the leather processing unit of a tannery inside the complex at around 12.50 p.m. on Wednesday. One labourer working inside sustained minor injuries in the incident,” the fire official said.

“Six fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The situation is under control,” he said.

The injured labourer has been hospitalised.

“The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Senior officials of the department have reached the spot,” the official added.

–IANS

