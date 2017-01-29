Fire in Kolkata umbrella manufacturing unit, no injuries

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) A fire broke out in an umbrella manufacturing unit here on Sunday afternoon and raged on for more than two hours, a fire department official said. There were no casualties or injuries.

“A fire broke out in an umbrella rib and handle manufacturing unit situated near Sealdah station at around 3.30 p.m. As many as 17 fire tenders were deployed to service,” the official said.

The unit was completely gutted and the entire area was covered in black smoke. The fire officials faced problems to reach the spot as the manufacturing unit was in a congested alley.

“The fire has been completely doused… it took about two hours to control the fire because the space was extremely narrow. However, we have successfully arrested it so that it does not spread,” the official said.

“No injuries are reported,” the official added.

–IANS

