Fire in Kolkata’s New Market, no injuries

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) A fire broke out in a shop in the iconic New Market, packed with customers for Eid shopping, on Thursday but no injuries were reported, a fire official said.

“A fire broke out in a garment shop inside New Market at around 5 p.m. The shops in the area have been evacuated on an emergency basis,” the official said.

Two fire tenders have been pressed to service to extinguish the fire.

“Our men are working to douse the fire. It seems a short circuit might have caused the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far,” the official added.

–IANS

mgr/vd