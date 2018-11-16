Fire in Kolkata’s tallest tower, none injured

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) A fire broke out in Kolkata’s tallest residential tower “The 42” on Saturday afternoon during construction work but no one has been reported injured, a fire official said.

The fire broke out in the outer unit of the 62-storey skyscraper under construction in central Kolkata’s Chowringhee area, after the safety net tied outside the building went ablaze.

“A fire broke out on the outer unit of ‘The 42’ building at aorund 4.55 p.m on Saturday. There was no fire inside the building. No one has been injured as building is still uninhabited,” West Bengal Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee said.

The fire tenders were pressed into service which brought the blaze under control within an hour.

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems that the fire broke out on the safety net tied with the outer unit of the building while the welding for setting up of air conditioner was going on. The fire was slowly spreading downwards but it has been arrested and put out,” Chatterjee said.

“The safety nets used in these works should be fire-proof. We are investigating the matter. No major damage has been caused by the fire,” he added.

–IANS

mgr/nir