Fire in sales tax building in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) A fire broke out in the Sales Tax building located in the ITO area of central Delhi district on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The Delhi Fire Station headquarters got the information around 8.36 a.m.

Vipin Cantal, Director of the Delhi Fire Service, told IANS: “The fire was in a small room on the 13th floor. It was detected only when the smoke rose. The room had some office material stored there.”

As soon as the information was received, the regional fire officer of Delhi Fire Station, Rajendra Atwal reached the spot with 5 fire engine vehicles. The fire was controlled at 8.55 a.m.

In the preliminary investigation, the electric short was being said to the reason of the fire. However, detailed investigation was still going on.

“Detailed investigation is on.The room was closed at the time of the fire incident. The office was also not open,” said Cantal.

–IANS

