Fire near California’s Yosemite National Park contained

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) A huge, deadly wildfire that burned for more than a month and threatened the Yosemite National Park in California, was now 100 per cent contained, according to fire officials.

Ripping through bone-dry brush and timber, the Ferguson Fire torched 96,901 acres, wiped out 10 structures and left two firefighters dead after starting on July 13, NBC News Bay Area quoted the officials as saying on Sunday.

The flames and smoke also forced officials to close the Yosemite valley for nearly three weeks during the peak of the tourism season.

At the height of the fire, more than 3,000 people from around the world were working to suppress the flames, the officials said.

While the blaze is fully contained, fire officials reported that some parts of the forest will continue to smoulder and burn, causing some smoke to linger in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ferguson Fire is one of several wildfires that have raged across California in recent weeks, reports the BBC.

The Mendocino Complex fire west of state capital Sacramento is now 76 per cent contained, authorities said. They expect to have full containment of it by September 1.

The fire – the largest in the state’s history – has burned about 335,000 acres.

Further north, the Carr Fire, which has killed at least seven people, was now 83 per cent. The fire has destroyed more than 227,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

–IANS

ksk