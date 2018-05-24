Firing at Tis Hazari court, one injured

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) An undertrial criminal was injured on Tuesday when a man opened fire at him in Delhi’s crowded Tis Hazari courts, police said.

The accused, who had not been identified at the time of filing of the report, was arrested soon after.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Vinit Kumar told IANS that the accused fired one shot at the undertrial sitting in a Haryana Police bus near Gate Number 2 around 1.15 p.m.

“He had earlier been produced in a court here by the Haryana Police. He did not suffer any serious injury,” the officer said.

“The accused appears to be quite young — could be a juvenile. We are trying to get more information on him,” Kumar added.

–IANS

