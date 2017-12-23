Firing in Delhi: Bar licence, 5 policemen suspended

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday suspended the licence of a bar and pub and put five policemen under suspension for negligence in investigating an incident in which a person was shot at inside the bar here, police said.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot at on the dance floor of Rich Bratz 17, a lounge and pub in Greater Kailash-I of south Delhi, in small hours of Monday amidst celebrations.

“A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Greater Kailash Police Station and division staff for their misconduct during investigation. Five beat officers have been sent to district lines,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

“Their explanation was not satisfactory. Besides, as the pub was also found to be operating two hours beyond the mandatory closing time of bars and pubs in Delhi, its licence has been suspended,” Baaniya said.

The victim, Vinay Bhati, is a resident of Jasola in south Delhi and works as a time-keeper with a private firm in Noida.

“Accused Umesh — a resident of Govindpuri — was accompanied by his friend Bhanu to the lounge on Saturday night. Bhati had also gone to the lounge in Greater Kailash-I with his brother and two friends when Umesh, 27, fired at him following a heated argument,” Baaniya said.

“People in the lounge got hold of Umesh and thrashed him. The bullet hit Bhati’s collarbone. He was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is out of danger now,” he added.

Minutes before the incident took place, Bhati had posted a Facebook Live video from inside the lounge at around 3.00 a.m.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Umesh and he was arrested, the officer added.

–IANS

sp/nir