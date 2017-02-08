First AAP candidate list for Delhi civic polls soon

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling AAP on Wednesday launched its candidate selection process for the upcoming Delhi civic polls. The first list of candidates will be out in 10-15 days.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday formed a 10-member screening committee to pick nominees for the 272 municipal wards in the national capital. The municipal elections in Delhi are due in April.

The committee includes AAP Delhi Convener Dilip Pandey, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Water Minister Kapil Mishra and all seven Vice Presidents of the Delhi unit.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will review the candidate selection process from time to time, an AAP leader said.

The district incharges of the party will identify suitable candidates after due consultations.

The screening committee will shortlist two-three candidates from each ward. The Political Affairs Committee will finalise the candidates.

–IANS

am-vv/nir/mr