First coronavirus case confirmed in Moldova

Bucharest, March 8 (IANS) The Republic of Moldova confirmed on Saturday its first case of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced.

The case involves a woman who just returned on Saturday by plane from Italy. She was in serious health condition and was taken to a hospital by the 112 service straight from the international airport in Chisinau, on a separate corridor, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The 48-year-old woman has bilateral bronchopneumonia, acute respiratory failure, fever and cough, according to the Ministry. She also suffers from several chronic diseases: diabetes, grade 2 overweight and hypertension.

An additional reconfirmation test is to be carried out soon, according to the Ministry.

The health authorities called on all passengers of the flight from Italy to remain in quarantine at home and immediately inform the family doctor for examination and monitoring.

The government announced to hold an extraordinary national meeting of public health on early Sunday to deal with the situation.

Italy is a popular destination for job seekers from Moldova because of similar language. Although there is no official statistics, it is generally estimated that at least 5,00,000 Moldovans, or one-seventh of Moldova’s population, are working in Italy.

–IANS

