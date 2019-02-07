First four CH-47F Chinooks for IAF arrive in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Aerospace company Boeing on Sunday announced the arrival of the first four CH-47F (I) Chinooks — an advanced multi-mission helicopter — for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

The CH-47F (I) Chinooks will be ferried to Chandigarh, where they will be formally inducted into the IAF later this year, said a Boeing news release.

“The CH-47F (I) Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions. The Indian Air Force currently has 15 Chinook helicopters on order,” said the release.

–IANS

