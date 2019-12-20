First International Heritage Symposium on Jan 15 in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The first-ever International Heritage Symposium and Exhibition (IHSE) will kick off on January 15 at the National Museum, Janpath in New Delhi. It is being jointly organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST), and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

This event will attempt to bring together, for the first time, communities from diverse disciplines such as science, technology, culture and social sciences who are engaged in conservation, preservation and management of World Heritage in physical and digital space.

The IHSE 2020 has been developed around the frequently articulated need for preserving India’s rich cultural heritage digitally, for future generations. The two-day event will allow for interdisciplinary dialogue to take place between scientists, academia, historians, social scientists, practitioners, musicologists, policymakers, allowing for adoption of best practices and technology to preserve world and Indian heritage.

Speaking on the eve of the event, Anupama Malik, Organising Chair for IHSE & Managing Director, Vizara Technologies Pvt Ltd said, “IHSE 2020 is a recognition of the need for preservation of our cultural heritage digitally. This event will create an eco-system where all stakeholders working in the Digital and Cultural heritage domain, come together and identify open issues in Indian heritage management. The event will also showcase cutting-edge technologies being developed and tested in re-creating monuments digitally to help in digital preservation and archival of world heritage sites.”

A month-long exhibition at the National Museum will be starting from January 15 and the event will witness seven-panel discussions over two days (January 15 and 16) of specific subjects between various domain experts.

The foundation to this event was laid by the Indian Digital Heritage (IDH) project (2010-2014), which was an initiative of the Department of Science & Technology supporting collaborative projects between researchers in the areas of technology and humanities for the digital documentation and interpretation of India’s tangible and intangible heritage.

