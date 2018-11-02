First Lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook in Ayodhya on Nov 6

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, will be visiting the temple town of Ayodhya on November 6, a state government spokesman said on Friday.

She, along with other dignitaries from South Korea, would be participating in a grand ‘Deepotsava’ organized by the ruling BJP government.

Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many other Central ministers would also be present on the banks of the Saryu when a million earthen lamps will be lit to mark the ‘Choti Diwali’.

There would be processions and tableaus about Ramayana. A cultural fest will be organized in which local artists from Trinidad, Russia and Korea would take part, the spokesman said.

The dignitaries would inaugurate ‘Ram Bazaar’ at the Shilp Gram and view the sand art made by Sudarshan Patnaik from Odisha.

The First Lady will lay the foundation stone for the Queens Memorial along with the UP Chief Minister. The characters playing Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman would then arrive in a chopper where after landing, the Chief Minister will welcome them with full rituals.

Hectic arrangements are under way in Ayodhya ahead of the high-profile visit and many buildings in the temple town have been lit up in red, purple and green.

