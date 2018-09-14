First-place Peñarol to face Danubio in Uruguayan football league

Montevideo, Sep 14 (IANS) Peñarol will look to hold on to first place in the Uruguayan football league’s Clausura tournament when it goes on the road to face Danubio in Matchday 9 action on Sunday.

The Montevideo-based club (22 points) has a three-point lead over second-place and cross-town rival Nacional, which will host third-place Wanderers (15 points) on Saturday, reports Efe.

Argentine forward Lucas Viatri will be back in action for Peñarol after serving a suspension and will take the place of countryman Maxi Rodriguez.

Danubio, meanwhile, once again will have the services of Carlos Grosmüller, who missed the team’s previous match against Boston River due to injury but has resumed normal training and will be in the starting line-up.

Nacional will send out almost the same line-up that played to a scoreless draw last Sunday against River Plate, with the only change being the insertion of midfielder Luis Aguilar instead of Santiago Romero.

Wanderers head coach Eduardo Espinel, meanwhile, will make just one change to his line-up, replacing 19-year-old defender Bruno Mendez with 38-year-old veteran Damian Macaluso.

Besides the Nacional-Wanderers match, the only other Clausura contest on Saturday will pit home side Torque against Boston River.

In other games on Sunday, Fenix will host Liverpool, Progreso will welcome River Plate, Atenas will be the home side against Cerro and Racing will visit Defensor Sporting.

