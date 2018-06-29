‘First Purge’ director on its Donald Trump moment

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Director Gerard McMurray says his film “First Purge” is about making fun of things that make news, including US President Donald Trump’s infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape.

The film caused a stir in January when it debuted a campaign-style teaser that borrowed from Trump’s Make America Great slogan.

There is a scene that calls back to Trump’s infamous tape in which he bragged about grabbing women “by the p***y”.

Protagonist Nya (essayed by Lex Scott Davis) is attacked by a masked man who grabs her crotch, and when she successfully fights him off, she calls him a “p***y-grabbing motherf***er”.

“It was making fun of what’s in the news. It was real — and Nya, played by Lex, is a very strong character,” hollywoodreporter.com quoted McMurray as saying.

McMurray, who directed “First Purge” from a script by series creator James DeMonaco, added: “It’s about women fighting back.”

McMurray is the first director to step in for DeMonaco, who kicked off the franchise with 2013’s “The Purge”, a sleeper hit starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey that takes place in a near future in which the US has legalised all crime for one night a year.

DeMonaco directed two follow-ups — “Purge: Anarchy” (2014) and “Purge: Election Year” (2016).

“Political satire can be very powerful and it can make fun of the realities of our world. As a filmmaker I want to push boundaries,” said McMurray.

–IANS

