First schedule of ‘Bharat’ wrapped up

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) The first schedule of superstar Salman Khan starrer “Bharat” has concluded in Mumbai with two dramatic sequences done.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Monday: “First schedule of ‘Bharat’ completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done. Thanks you cast and crew. Here we come Malta. Get ready for Desi ‘rock n rolla’.”

The film’s cast including actress Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu will be shooting in Malta for the next schedule.

Zafar previously worked with Salman in blockbusters like “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

“Bharat” is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

–IANS

dc/bg