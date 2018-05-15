First schedule of ‘Chhuriyaan’ wraps up

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The first schedule of National Award winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwajs upcoming comedy drama “Chhuriyaan” has wrapped up.

Actor Sunil Grover, who will be seen playing the male lead in the film, on Tuesday posted few photographs along with Bhardwaj and actresses Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

“What a lovely and joyful experience to work with the master of the craft Vishal Bhardwaj as the first and exciting schedule of the film got over today.

“Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan Bada maza aaya (it was great fun),” he captioned the image.

Other details related to “Chhuriyaan” are still under wraps.

Sanya, who gained recognition with superstar Aamir Khan starrer “Dangal”, has already finished shooting for “Badhaai Ho” opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

She is also working in Ritesh Batra’s upcoming film “Photograph” with National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

–IANS

dc/nv/in