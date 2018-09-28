First Test: India 133/1 vs West Indies (Lunch Report)

Rajkot, Oct 4 (IANS) Debutant opener Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara’s half-centuries helped India recover from an early blow to post 133/1 at lunch on the opening day against the West Indies in the first Test here in Gujarat on Thursday.

Opting to bat, the hosts lost K.L. Rahul for a duck in the very first over of the two-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, as Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel caught the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

However, Shaw (75 batting) and Pujara (56 batting) denied the visitors any further breakthrough as they played a sensible innings to add 130 runs in 25 overs.

–IANS

kk/in