First trial shipment of vegetables send to Dubai

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A trail shipment of vegetables was sent to Dubai from Varanasi on Friday under the government’s scheme to promote exports from agriculture produce rich regions of India.

The container with 14 metric tonnes of fresh vegetables was exported from Mumbai after being sourced from Ghazipur and Varanasi.

“Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in its endeavour to promote exports from agriculture produce rich regions of India is today sending the first trial shipment of vegetables by sea route to Dubai,” a government statement said.

To fast-track the activities taken up for the Export Hub at Varanasi, a project office of APEDA is being set up at Varanasi for co-ordination and facilitation of all activities. A committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of the Commissioner, Varanasi Division, with all the stakeholders, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables in the country has jumped sharply. The sharp rise in onion prices and consequent rise in food inflation has disturbed the mathematics for policy makers and the budget of millions of middle and lower class households.

–IANS

ravi/arm