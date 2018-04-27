Fitbit to leverage Google Cloud for improved health care

San Francisco, May 1 (IANS) Global wearable brand Fitbit has announced to use Google’s new Cloud Healthcare API to help the company integrate further into the healthcare system, such as by connecting user data with electronic medical records (EMR).

Combining Fitbit data with EMRs can provide patients and clinicians a more comprehensive view of the patient profile, leading to more personalised care, the company said in a statement late Monday.

“Working with Google gives us an opportunity to transform how we scale our business, allowing us to reach more people around the world faster, while also enhancing the experience we offer to our users and the healthcare system,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

“This collaboration will accelerate the pace of innovation to define the next generation of healthcare and wearables,” he added.

The companies will also look to help better manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension by using services such as Fitbit’s recently acquired “Twine Health”.

Using Google’s Cloud Healthcare API, “Twine” can make it easier for clinicians and patients to collaborate on care, helping lead to better health outcomes and positive returns for employers, health plans and hospitals.

“At Google, our vision is to transform the way health information is organised and made useful. By enabling Fitbit to connect and manage key health and fitness data using our Google Cloud Healthcare API, we are getting one step closer to this goal,” said Gregory Moore Vice President, Healthcare, Google Cloud.

“Together, we have the opportunity to deliver up-to-date information to providers, enhancing their ability to follow and manage the health of their patients and guide their treatment,” he added.

Google Cloud will provide Fitbit with next-generation cloud services and engineering support, allowing Fitbit to scale faster.

Fitbit products are carried in over 45,000 retail stores and in 86 countries.

