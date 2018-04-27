Fitness fair to bring global experts in Greater Noida

Noida, May 3 (IANS) Fitex India, a two-day event to be held in Greater Noida from Thursday, will bring together over 20 internationally acclaimed celebrated fitness experts and gurus.

To be hosted at the India Expo Mart, the fitness extravaganza is organised by Messe Frankfurt India. It is aimed at health and fitness industry professionals, athletes, health enthusiasts, fitness experts, businesses and associations to network with their end clientele and bring the new fitness technologies, gears and solutions in the market for Indian consumers.

The event will have a live Zumba concert by Beto Perez, who is credited as fitness program Zumba. There will also be names like Jonathan Ross, Sergei Rudnev, Michele Opperman, David Sandler, Kaizzad Capadia, Chirag Sethi and Sucheta Pal to name a few, who will engage in an programs, a statement said.

Perez said he is looking forward to experience the growing enthusiasm for fitness in India.

CrossFit expert Vedharth Thapa, along with this team, will host a workout zone where attendees will be able to participate in all-day strength and conditioning challenges for rewards.

Previously owned by Haryana-based trade fair company Smart Events, Fitex India was recently acquired by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the Germany based Group.

Raj Manek, Managing Director and Executive Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, said: “Fitness in today’s day and age is so important for each one of us and those in the industry know that fitness trends are ever-evolving with new techniques and technologies.”

