Fitness no longer about going to gym: Rithik Roshan

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Leading actor Rithik Roshan feels that just going to gym will no longer help youngsters looking to build body as they need to adopt a holistic approach.

He believes that they need discipline, education, information and guidance to reach their goal.

“Health and fitness doesn’t just mean body or the exercise. It means your mind, your heart and your spirit,” said Rithik, one of the actors who focus a great deal on physical fitness.

He was talking to reporters on Saturday while announcing the launch of three fitness centres of Curefit Healthcare, a company he has invested in.

Rithik, who has co-created workouts and routines for Curefit under his brand HRX, said he was happy to be part of Curefit where “so many things are integrated into one.”

“One contribution that I can ever make to my fans, to people, to the children of this country and the world is on the lines of health and fitness,” said Rithik, who declined to divulge the equity he holds in the company.

Rithik said the human potential that has been discovered is unlimited and that people want to be better than what they are now. “The holistic approach that Curefit offers is going to change the way people look at gym and exercise,” he added.

Launched two years ago, Curefit plans to expand rapidly by opening more centres in different parts of the country.

The company, which recently raised $120 million, is looking to increase the total number of its fitness centres to 200 in 5-6 cities by the end of 2019. It currently has 60 centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

CureFit founder Mukesh Bansal said they plan to have 500 centres in 15 cities by 2020.

Under its Eat.fit segment for healthy and nutritive food, the company aims to set up 30 kitchens by the end of next year. It currently has three kitchens.

Similarly, CureFit’s mental wellbeing centres Mind.fit will go up from 10 to 40.

The Bengaluru headquartered company has so far raised $160 million. It is said to be one of the highest funded early stage company in the country.

CureFit aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels.

Mukesh said majority of their investment would go in building the technology platform and offline expansion.

Terming Hyderabad as an important market, he said the number of centres in the city would go up to 15 by the end of current year and 50 by the end of 2019.

The company, with 50-member strong engineering team, is building Artificial Intelligence (AI) health fitness devices to track health parameters on ongoing basis. Its first AI device is expected to be launched by the end of current year.

–IANS

ms/prs