FIU-IND to help Punjab Police curb terror funding

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) The Financial Intelligence Unit IND (FIU-IND) of the Union Ministry of Finance has extended its support to the Punjab Police in tracing sources of terror funding.

The decision was taken during a day-long regional conference on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism, organised by the FIU-IND in collaboration with the Punjab Police at Mohali on Wednesday.

With this decision, the FIU-IND and the Punjab Police would coordinate to overcome the challenges posed by technology in crime and terror financing, besides ensuring financial intelligence in terror funding from international sources, the state government said.

The conference also deliberated on capacity building through creation of synergy among various states and regions to deal with terror and new-age crimes.

The conference focused on strengthening the response mechanism in the light of emerging terrorist threats and terror funding. It was aimed at exploring opportunities to share best practices and areas for enhanced cooperation among the participating agencies.

More than 65 representatives from different state police organisations from the region and central law enforcement agencies participated in the conference.

The objective of the conference was to strengthen the partnership between law enforcement agencies and the FIU-IND for a comprehensive approach to tackle the terror funding, money laundering and organised crimes.

