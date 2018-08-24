Five-city music workshop series by all-woman band ends

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) A concert culminating the five-city workshop and performance series on various musical subjects by multinational all-woman band “Women of the World” took place here at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined here on Tuesday.

Organised by Berklee India Exchange (BIX), a campus initiative of Boston’s Berklee College of Music, the series has travelled to Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai, and culminated in Bangalore.

The global band features women from different corners of the world: Annette Philip from India, Ayumi Ueda from Japan, Giorgia Renosto from Italy and Debo Ray from Haiti/USA.

It came together at the Berklee College, and has toured across Europe, North America and Asia spreading the message of cultural harmony through music.

The workshop series, open to music enthusiasts, students and educators, focussed on vocal techniques from different cultures, groove, phrasing, body percussion, art of improvisation through circle singing and a short panel discussion on music as a career.

Vocalist Phillip, who is originally from Kerala, told IANS that the band loved the audience’s participation in India.

“They dance, sing and clap with us, and are just as enthusiastic about music as our global audiences.”

She said they have been performing music from different corners of the world, including their home countries, in 34 languages.

They were named the 2017 International Acappella Champions at the ACA Open festival, the organisers said in a statement.

The workshop and performance series culminated here on Saturday with the last concert of the vocal quartet.

