Jammu, March 18 (IANS) Five civilians were killed on Sunday in Pakistan shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said.

“The Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate shelling in Mendhar sector of the LoC.

“A shell fell on a house killing five members of the same family,” the police said.

The Indian troops were retaliating appropriately and effectively in the ongoing gunfire.

