Five cops arrested in woman assault case in Faridabad

Gurugram, May 28 (IANS) Taking cognisance of a viral video showing a woman being brutally assaulted by some policemen in Faridabad, the Haryana Police suspended two head constables and terminated three SPOs from service on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Adarsh Nagar police station under Ballabhgarh zone in Faridabad in September last year.

The accused head constables Baldev Singh and Rohit Kumar along with three Special Police Officers (SPOs) – Krishna Kumar, Harpal Singh and Dinesh Kumar – illegally held the woman captive and brutally assaulted her using belts.

“The police personnel allegedly picked up the woman from a park in Adarsh Nagar area while she was interacting with a youth. She was taken to the police station and beaten up with belts which appeared in the viral video. We have immediately taken action against the alleged personnel under the law,” said Rajesh Kumar, Ballabhgarh zone DCP.

During investigation, it emerged that the youth who was with the victim escaped from the spot after the police raid.

“We have managed to locate the house of the victim in Palwal district but she was not found there. The hunt is on to locate her and take her statement. So far, we have taken suo moto cognisance on the basis of the viral video,” the DCP said.

“We have suspended two head constables and terminated three SPOs with immediate effect after their guilt was established prima facie. All five accused have been arrested and produced in a local court which granted them bail. They have been booked under 323, 325 and 509 sections of IPC,” the officer added.

