Five dead in J&K accident

Jammu, Aug 20 (IANS) Five pilgrims were killed and eight injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said.

Police said a vehicle carrying pilgrims to a local temple was hit by a huge rock near Drabshalla in Kishtwar district today.

“Five pilgrims were killed and eight others injured in this accident. Some of the critically injured pilgrims are being airlifted to Jammu for specialized treatment,” police said.

Meanwhile, G.M.Saroori, a legislator, said this stretch of 100 metres where the vehicle was hit by a huge rock that rolled down the mountain side is highly vulnerable to such accidents.

“We have many times raised the issue of protecting the stretch from landslides with the authorities.

“I request the state governor, N.N. Vohra to immediately strengthen the mountain side by using girders till regular protection work is undertaken, the legislator said.

–IANS

