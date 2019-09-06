Five held for abducting, thrashing youth to death

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Five of the six persons who allegedly abducted a youth and later thrashed him to death near the Ridge forest here have been arrested and a hunt in on for the remaining accused, the police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that a woman had lodged a complaint that her son Vikas had been abducted and a search operation was launched. On the basis of a tip-off, the police rounded up and questioned a few suspects. During their interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they had abducted Vikas on Saturday and subsequently murdered him in the forested area near Mandir Marg by beating him with sticks.

The suspects led the cops to the place where the putrified body of Vikas was found.

The search for the sixth accused is on. It has been learnt that one of the accused, Yogesh alias Makdi, was earlier beaten by Vikas and his murder was an act of revenge.

