Five held for assaulting Army official, kin

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Five persons were arrested on charge of abusing and assaulting an Army Captain deployed with a commando unit and his family members in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

Captain Vikas Yadav of special commando force had gone along with his wife, sister, brother-in-law and three daughters for dinner at City Center mall on May 13. As the family came out after dinner around midnight, he went away to get his car parked at some distance from the mall gate.

“Meanwhile, five occupants of a Sport Utility Vehicle stopped near my family members who were waiting for me and started misbehaving and passing lewd comments. When my sister confronted them, two of them came out and inappropriately touched my daughters,” Yadav said in his complaint.

The officer said he and his brother-in-law confronted them and threatened to call police, all the occupants of the SUV came out and started beating him. “One of them hit me on the head with a beer bottle. They also threatened to rape the women,” he said.

Security personnel at the spot came to the family’s rescue while the attackers fled. However, one of them, later identified as Mohammad Irshad Ali Hashmi, was caught by the security staff at the mall.

“We have registered a case against the accused and at the instance of Hashmi, arrested his four other accomplices and seized the SUV,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said.

