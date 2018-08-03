Five held for daylight robbery, Rs 21.5 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Five criminals have been arrested on the charge of snatching Rs 44.5 lakh from two company employees on way to deposit the cash in a bank in Wazirpur last month, police said on Friday.

A total of Rs 21.5 lakh was recovered from Saddam, Sandeep, Pawan Kumar, and Ilteza, who were arrested from different places in the city on Thursday night, and their accomplice Iqbal who was arrested on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

Two countrymade pistols, a gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh and purchased from the robbed money and five mobile phones were also seized.

On July 30, Tejpal Singh and Rajkumar Bhasin of Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Nangloi area of west Delhi, were robbed of the cash when they were on way to the State Bank of India branch in Wazirpur.

The robbers had fired at the two victims and driven off with their car, which was later abandoned.

–IANS

mg/tsb/vm