Five held in Goa road rage case

Panaji, Sep 19 (IANS) Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in a North Goa village on charge of assaulting and seriously injuring two men in a case of road rage.

Police said Vishwas Govekar, Tukaram Naik, Dipesh Naik, Rahul Dias and Sitakant Zantye were riding a car while the two men were riding a motorcycle in the beach village of Calangute when they had a tiff over overtaking.

The five then attacked the two motorcycle riders with fists and broken beer bottles, causing them grievous injuries, Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here.

