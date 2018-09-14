Five held in Goa road rage case
Panaji, Sep 19 (IANS) Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in a North Goa village on charge of assaulting and seriously injuring two men in a case of road rage.
Police said Vishwas Govekar, Tukaram Naik, Dipesh Naik, Rahul Dias and Sitakant Zantye were riding a car while the two men were riding a motorcycle in the beach village of Calangute when they had a tiff over overtaking.
The five then attacked the two motorcycle riders with fists and broken beer bottles, causing them grievous injuries, Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here.
–IANS
