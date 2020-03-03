Five held in Tripura for torturing woman

Agartala, March 6 (IANS) Police in Tripura on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly “physically and mentally” torturing a 52-year-old woman, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on March 3 in Belonia in southern Tripura.

“We are probing the complaint of the woman and her family. All the accused — aged between 34-36, were presented at a local court on Friday. The court sent them to police custody,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shomya Debbrama told IANS over phone from Belonia, about 145 km from state capital Agartala.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was “brutally tortured” by the five men.

After forcibly entering her house on late Tuesday night, the accused told her either to accompany them to a security camp to “spend the entire night”, or marry one of her male relatives — who was staying at their place.

The woman said the group of men tortured her, her husband Dhananjay Debnath and one of their relatives, after she refused to follow them.

“The goons kept beating me. They tied me and our relative near a temple and tortured me throughout the night before letting loose a dog on me that bit me all over. They also hit my private parts,” the woman told the police and the media at the hospital, and also displayed some of her wounds.

The woman was hospitalised on Thursday by the police in a “serious condition”.

