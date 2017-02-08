Five hurt in tightrope accident in Florida circus

New York, Feb 9 (IANS) At least five people were hurt during a rehearsal for a circus performance in Florida on Wednesday when the group fell from a tightrope, a media report said.

According to the firefighters, a call alerted the authorities that multiple people had fallen from the tightrope at University Town Centre in Sarasota.

Ambulances and helicopters are responding to the scene, where at least five people were injured, including one trauma alert, Fox News reported.

The performers were rehearsing for a show sponsored by The Circus Arts Conservatory and Circus Sarasota.

